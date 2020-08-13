Genesys Launches Engage, a Multicloud Architecture

Genesys today announced Genesys Engage Multicloud, a new architecture model that allows companies to transition to the cloud while preserving existing technology investments and complying with rigorous data and security requirements.

The newly containerized architecture enables Genesys Engage users to select private or public cloud, on-premises or hybrid deployments with Genesys Cloud or third-party providers. In addition, the multicloud architecture makes it possible for organizations to run Genesys Engage in the private cloud of their choice, including leading infrastructure-as-a-service providers, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, or Microsoft Azure.

Unlike other contact center architectures that require companies to select a specific cloud provider, the new Genesys offering doesn't have that restriction, says Tod Famous, head of product management for Genysys Engage.

"Engage is seeing a major shift to the cloud; there are still a lot of on-premises systems," he says. "Engage allows them to have control as they move along this path."

The multicloud approach also allows users of Genesys Engage to decide how the application is operated—independently, by Genesys, or managed by partners such as Accenture, Aria Solutions, Avtex, BT, Cognizant, ConvergeOne, Infosys, NTT, or Orange Business Services. Further, organizations can move their software applications between clouds or multiple providers to address varying geographic needs and data sovereignty requirements.

"For most global enterprises, running their business in the cloud with one provider isn't realistic," said Robert Allman, global senior vice president of customer experience at NTT, in a statement. "Multicloud is the way forward, and Genesys is giving our customers the kind of versatility they need to build the cloud environment that best suits their requirements while optimizing their contact center investment."

Additionally, the multicloud architecture enables organizations using Genesys Engage to access the artificial intelligence powered capabilities of Genesys Cloud, such as Predictive Engagement and Workforce Engagement Management, as a completely integrated solution.

Enterprises using Genesys Engage can also extend their core contact center solution by integrating existing applications from providers like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, and Calabrio.

Nuance's integration with Genesys Enagage Multicloud allows organizations to access Nuance's conversational AI, along with other tools like biometrics, integrating it seamlessly into their contact centers.

Using the Genesys platform, Nuance AI-Powered Intelligent Engagement Cloud can provide companies open, modular, and cloud-native services for conversational AI, engagement AI, and security AI solutions, Robert Weideman, executive vice president and general manager of the Nuance Enterprise Division, wrote in a blog post. "This empowers customers and partners to accelerate digital and AI transformation and self-service engagement strategies while also making it easier than ever to deploy our solutions in the way that best suits their business and strategic needs on Nuance's cloud, public cloud, or private cloud."

Famous points out that the new architecture makes it simpler for organizations to build a multivendor ecosystem and tailor their infrastructure, deployment, and management models to fit their businesses.

"A current trend is for a lot of cloud architectures [for contact centers] shutting down third-party options," he says. "Engage is flexible. We can integrate with others."

"For decades, businesses had to choose between a suite of applications from a single vendor or siloed best-of-breed systems, resulting in an administrative nightmare, high costs, and inconsistent customer experiences. With our multicloud architecture, we're partnering with our customers to overcome this challenge," said Barry O'Sullivan, executive vice president and general manager for Genesys Multicloud Solutions, in a statement. "We're giving enterprises the ultimate freedom to customize and future-proof their contact center technology and infrastructure so they can deliver unique experiences for every customer."

Sheila McGee-Smith, president of McGee-Smith Analytics, agrees.

"The results are in; cloud is the answer," she said in a statement. "But enterprises, especially large, globally-deployed ones, want a vote in how customer experience cloud transformation is accomplished. By giving businesses their choice of cloud platforms, deployment models and management approaches, Genesys Engage is delivering an architecture that enterprises can mold to meet their specific needs. This allows them to leverage the latest technologies and provide the kind of service that keeps their customers coming back."