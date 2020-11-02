Five9 to Acquire Inference Solutions

Five9, a cloud contact center software provider, is acquiring?Inference Solutions, an intelligent?virtual?agent?(IVA)?platform provider.??Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Intelligent and personalized self-service has become the preferred approach to service for customers," said Donna Fluss, president of DMG Consulting, in a statement. "IVAs, which are AI-enabled omnichannel self-service solutions, are going to play a major role in the future of customer service as they provide an outstanding service experience, while automating activities that previously required the attention of live agents. The acquisition of Inference by Five9 gives them a leading IVA solution, greatly expanding their self-service offerings."

In addition to its IVA solution,?the acquisition of?Inference adds?to?Five9's global?footprint with operations in Australia and expands?marquee global?service provider?relationships, such?as?Evolve IP?in?Europe,?Telstra?in?the Asia-Pacific region, and AT&T in North America.