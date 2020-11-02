Five9 to Acquire Inference Solutions

Five9, a cloud contact center software provider, is acquiring?Inference Solutions, an intelligent?virtual?agent?(IVA)?platform provider.??Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Intelligent and personalized self-service has become the preferred approach to service for customers," said Donna Fluss, president of DMG Consulting, in a statement. "IVAs, which are AI-enabled omnichannel self-service solutions, are going to play a major role in the future of customer service as they provide an outstanding service experience, while automating activities that previously required the attention of live agents. The acquisition of Inference by Five9 gives them a leading IVA solution, greatly expanding their self-service offerings."
In addition to its IVA solution,?the acquisition of?Inference adds?to?Five9's global?footprint with operations in Australia and expands?marquee global?service provider?relationships, such?as?Evolve IP?in?Europe,?Telstra?in?the Asia-Pacific region, and AT&T in North America.
"We believe adding Inference to the Five9 portfolio accelerates our leadership position in AI while also providing customers with a market-leading IVA at a time when customers need efficient real-time assistance," said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Five9, in a statement.?"Customer engagement is now more paramount than ever. Inference is a proven leader?with?a?best-in-class?IVA solution.?We are excited to build upon our successful partnership with this acquisition."
"Intelligent virtual agents enable a quicker, more efficient, self-service experience," said?Callan? Schebella, CEO and founder of Inference, in a statement. "To meet today's heightened customer expectations, we need to continue to innovate?with?disruptive technology.?Our team at Inference is proud to join Five9, a recognized industry leader, and we look forward to shaping the future of customer service."