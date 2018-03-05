Digital CX Adoption to Boost Customer Service Outsourcing, Research Finds

While it has been widely suggested that the rise in digital channels and the decline in voice-based customer service will lead to reduced outsourcing and the transition of services to onshore, a recent study by analyst firm NelsonHall suggests otherwise, with digital channels leading to greater adoption of customer service outsourcing.

More specifically, shoring patterns will remain largely unaffected by next-generation customer service models, and increased automation/digitalization will lead to increased offshore activity, especially in areas such as analytics, the firm noted in its "The Client Vision for Next-Generation Customer Service" report.

The rationale is that customer service organizations will increasingly seek help in designing new digital services, in implementing digital channels and technologies, and in applying analytics. And offshore locations, such as India, tend to excel in these areas, with agents who are highly technically savvy. Hence, the CX outsourcing and offshoring value proposition will increase, from one based on agent availability and scalability to one of high-skill digital CX capability.

Other key findings include the following: