Deloitte Digital Offers Contact Center with Salesforce

Deloitte Digital announced a new offering uniting its experience in large-scale contact center transformations and human-centered design with the latest capabilities of Salesforce Service Cloud Voice.
The new offering delivers Salesforce Service Cloud Voice, a cloud-based solution that includes artificial intelligence, rich analytics, natural language understanding, next-best action, and other integrated telephony functionality. Deloitte Digital will bring industry experience with a design-led approach, contact center strategy, operations depth, and technology skills to deliver Service Cloud Voice solutions to customers worldwide.
"Deloitte Digital is focused on elevating the human experience for customers, members, citizens, and agents, and with Salesforce, we can enhance the way service is performed at every touchpoint," said Dave Couture, principal of technology strategy and partnerships at Deloitte, in a statement. "Deloitte Digital can help companies apply this innovative new service model to enable the contact center to be much more personalized, operated from anywhere, easily scalable, and omnichannel."
"Service Cloud Voice leverages Salesforce Service Cloud's 360-degree view to put the focus on the customer, while enabling better speed to market and total cost of ownership," said Patrick Beyries, vice president of product management at Salesforce, in a statement "Service will be inextricably linked to loyalty and business value like never before."