Deloitte Digital Offers Contact Center with Salesforce

Deloitte Digital announced a new offering uniting its experience in large-scale contact center transformations and human-centered design with the latest capabilities of Salesforce Service Cloud Voice.

The new offering delivers Salesforce Service Cloud Voice, a cloud-based solution that includes artificial intelligence, rich analytics, natural language understanding, next-best action, and other integrated telephony functionality. Deloitte Digital will bring industry experience with a design-led approach, contact center strategy, operations depth, and technology skills to deliver Service Cloud Voice solutions to customers worldwide.