Contact Center Software Market to Triple in Seven Years

A rise in omnichannel communications possibilities is propelling the global contact center software market, which is expected to triple, from a current value of $16.75 billion to $48 billion by 2026, according to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights.

The firm expects the market to grow at a compound annual rate of 14.62 percent through 2026, noting that worldwide “demand for contact centers is increasing day by day.”

Contact centers, it says, are used to manage customer service, telemarketing, accounting, debt collection, and other associated operations, and are often operated by external businesses. Recently, though, more efficient channels of communications have resulted in the evolution of customer preferences and redefined content value.

The report also argues that competition among vendors has also increased, causing them to put more of an emphasis on retaining “coherent and stable relationship with customers” and safeguarding customer loyalty.

North America is projected to continue dominating the global contact center software market despite surges in Asia—China and India specifically—where there is strong investment in the technology by small and mid-sized organizations.

The report also identifies Alcatel, Avaya, Cisco Systems, Enghouse Interactive, Five9, Genesys, Huawei, Microsoft, Mitel, NEC, NICE, and SAP as the key players in the contact center software market.

Contact Center Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast 2026