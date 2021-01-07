Confirmit to Merge with FocusVision

Confirmit, a provider of market research, customer experience, and employee engagement solutions, plans to merge with FocusVision, a provider of customer insights technology.

The combined group is expected to do the following:

  • Accelerate growth by creating a one-stop-shop of complementary solutions;
  • Accelerate innovation and investment in technology for data collection, analytics, reporting, and action, underpinned by a global professional services organization;
  • Combine each company's infrastructure and technology; and
  • Enable Confirmit and FocusVision to take advantage of complementary geographical footprint.

"At Confirmit, we imagine a future where every action is initiated by the right decision at the right time. No data silos. No unknowns. Just accurate, visual insights, in real time, helping to make businesses smarter. This merger will make that a reality," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Confirmit, in a statement. "Together we will make the complex simple, from data collection to analysis, turning insights into stories that fuel action. We will create a truly world-class, leading-edge organization that brings real value to our clients and colleagues alike."

"The merger of Confirmit and FocusVision is a perfect fit and heralds an exciting, new dynamic for the global insights industry. Customers can expect their needs to be exceeded. We are complementary on every level, and together, we will be a great company focused on excellence in everything we do," Chris Nagy, CEO of FocusVision, said in a statement.

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library