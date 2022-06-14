Cogito Updates Emotion AI on Salesforce AppExchange

Cogito's Emotion AI software extracts more than 200 signals from every call, applying artificial intelligence that generates real-time cues to help agents handle complex interactions, generates personalized coaching recommendations, and provides supervisors visibility into agents working from anywhere, including alerts on frustrated callers or burned out representatives.

"The modern contact center needs more real-time support and insights to enable better conversations, better work experiences, and better outcomes at enterprise scale," said Josh Feast, CEO and co-founder of Cogito, in a statement. "We've brought together some of the best minds in behavioral science, machine learning, and enterprise technology to create an AI solution that provides real-time emotional intelligence and offers the right interventions to lift entire customer-facing organizations up. I'm thrilled our team can now offer the enhanced product capabilities seamlessly through the Salesforce Service Cloud integration to better support organizations navigating customer interactions."

"We are excited that Cogito is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they extend the scope of agent well-being to the tools and systems supporting the user experience. Agents should have coaching guidance and customer data in one place to improve the employee experience in tandem with the customer experience," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."