Cisco Launches Customer Journey Solutions Release 12

Cisco today launched Release 12.0 of its Customer Journey Solutions, which includes enhancements to its Unified Contact Center Enterprise (Unified CCE), Packaged Contact Center Enterprise (Packaged CCE), Unified Contact Center Express (Unified CCX), and Hosted Collaboration Solution for Contact Center (HSC-CC).

Release 12.0 includes essential capabilities that will enable customers to deliver next-generation, seamless, omnichannel customer interactions; improve first contact resolution by better leveraging agent resources; improve agent and supervisor productivity, collaboration, and workflows; and manage larger, more scalable systems to improve IT resource productivity and reduce management complexity, according to Tod Famous, senior director of product management at Cisco.

Some of the key features of the 12.0 Release include the following:

Consistent user experience for administrator resources as part of the Packaged CCE offering to enable IT to manage both Cisco and partner solutions from a single pane of glass and provide the same UX as other Cisco collaboration products. "This saves admin time, reduces complexity, and provides a more intuitive and productive management experience," Famous said.

Modern agent omnichannel experience through a browser-based desktop client that supports multiple channels of interactions, provides enhanced chat capabilities, gives agents quick access to subject matter experts, and provides a more intuitive experience. In addition, the Unified CCX solution now supports chat with Facebook Messenger.

Better team collaboration, with supervisors now able to send broadcast messages to their teams. One-on-one chat is available for collaboration between agents and supervisors and with colleagues outside the contact center. "This makes it easy for supervisors to provide guidance and coaching and enables agents to easily reach subject matter experts to drive quicker issue resolution," Famous said.

Advanced supervisor capabilities for managing teams, contact center calendars and applications, and outbound campaigns.

Increased scalability, as the number of agents supported on Unified CCE and HCS-CC has increased up to 24,000. For the Packaged CCE, the number has increased to 12,000. "Increasing scale enables our customers to consolidate multiple contact centers, which reduces infrastructure costs and complexity and enables them to better leverage agent resources across sites," Famous said.

VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services support is now available for Unified CCE, Packaged CCE, and Unified CCX deployments.

Higher security for Unified CCE by securing end-to-end transport of personal data, simplifying certificate management and monitoring, de-coupling authorization dependency from Active Directory, and much more.

"These enhancements prove our commitment to helping our customers deliver more enriching customer experiences, achieve faster resolution closure, manage larger, more scalable systems to improve IT resource productivity, and reduce total cost of ownership," Famous said.