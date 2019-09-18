Cisco Enhances Webex Contact Center

Cisco has enhanced its Webex Contact Center with new voice capabilities and greater scalability.

Among the enhancements, Cisco has integrated Webex Calling with Webex Contact Center to handle routing through a cloud-based offering. Cisco Webex Contact Center offers a single routing queue supporting up to 3,000 agents per tenant with unlimited tenants allowed per system.

Cisco also supports the system through new data centers in the United Kingdom and Australia and now lets users manage it through the Webex Control Hub, alongside all other Webex products.

"Integrating cognitive collaboration into the contact center and offering it through a cloud-based solution is an industry game-changer," said Amy Chang, general manager and senior vice president of Cisco Collaboration, in a statement. "Webex Contact Center is steeped in intelligence and business insights to help our customers deliver massively personalized experiences. More and more [artificial intelligence and machine learning] will be integrated into our solutions over the coming months as we work to offer phenomenal customer experiences that lead and define this industry."

Cisco also expanded its partnership with Tata Communications, al digital infrastructure provider, to further improve the Webex Contact Center solution.

The new service gives contact centers a seamless user experience across 150 countries on the back of Tata Communications’ global network, thereby expanding the global reach of Cisco Webex Contact Center.

"Businesses are looking to differentiate their brand through more human and intelligent customer experiences. They’re looking to get deeper and leverage AI and predictive analytics to provide next-level, seamless customer experience”, said Peter Quinlan, vice president of business collaboration at Tata Communications, in a statement. "The powerful combination of Cisco's and Tata Communications' capabilities means that enterprises are able to benefit from the scalability and cost-effectiveness of a cloud-based contact center along with orchestration, integration, monitoring, management, and support services worldwide, enabling enterprises to create a unique, compelling customer experience." "Globally, customers expect a consistent and proactive experience end to end. Contact centers are constantly innovating to provide that level of personalized customer experience," said Vasili Triant, vice president and general manager of Cisco Contact Center Solutions, in a statement. "With Cisco and Tata Communications joining forces, businesses will now have a global, fully managed Cisco Webex Contact Center solution which will allow them to focus less on infrastructure and deployment and more on innovation, enabling them to prioritize customer experience." "By virtue of this partnership, Cisco and Tata Communications now offer a fully managed Webex Contact Center with an end-to-end SLA guarantee. It is a unified omnichannel solution that is easily deployed, managed from the cloud, and available for contact centers of all sizes. A key feature of the platform is its 360-degree customer journey analytics capability, which enables organizations to understand the customer experience across all channels through the entire lifecycle," said Ken Landoline, principal analyst for customer engagement at Ovum, in a statement.

This latest collaboration between Tata Communications and Cisco builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies. Since 2015, Tata Communications has been a key contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) partner of Cisco.

With Tata, Cisco Webex Contact Center allows for simplified licensing; pre-deployed hardware and software with integrations to workforce optimization; and advanced interactive voice response applications and consultation during implementation to optimize call flows. It also simplifies management, with differentiated experience and deployment flexibility across up to 150 countries globally. All of this is delivered as a fully managed service with integration with major CRM systems and end-to-end integrated service-level agreements.