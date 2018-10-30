Calabrio Enhances Calabrio ONE

Calabrio, a provider of customer engagement and analytics software, today released a new version of Calabrio ONE, its enterprise workforce optimization (WFO) and engagement suite.

The new Calabrio ONE platform features helps users manage large-scale, dynamic enterprise environments.

Calabrio ONE includes call recording, quality management (QM), workforce management (WFM), voice-of-the-customer analytics, and advanced reporting to record, capture, and analyze contact center interactions and provide a single view of the customer.

"Emterprise customers require technology that scales quickly based on contact center volume and business complexity," said Matt Matsui, chief product officer at Calabrio, in a statement. "Our latest release of Calabrio ONE delivers on our long-standing promise of easy, personalized, and smart solutions. This launch is a continuation of our partnership with enterprise customers to innovate the modern contact center."

The latest version of Calabrio ONE offers new workforce management features that bring greater accuracy and predictability into scheduling and forecasting for large contact center workforces. Advanced forecasting improvements enable more accurate detection of macro and micro trends in contact volumes. Sophisticated prioritization rules improve scheduling, while improved schedule creation options allow for ad hoc and unplanned schedules.

Other additions to Calabrio ONE include the following:

Simplified user administration for configuring large numbers of users in a dynamic environment;

Improved management of network capacity for on-premises deployments;

System monitoring capabilities coupled with proactive server maintenance processes; and

Notifications for closed-loop performance management.

With this release, Calabrio has also introduced the latest evolution of speech analytics, significantly improving transcription-based speech recognition and analysis. The new speech analytics engine leverages GPU-accelerated hardware, allowing users to transcribe audio at speeds of up to 150 times.

And, Calabrio ONE offers deeper integrations with Amazon Connect and Cisco Customer Journey Platform.