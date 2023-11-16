Be My Eyes Integrates Be My AI into Its First Contact Center

Be My Eyes has celebrated its first deployment of Be My AI, a visual assistance tool powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 vision model.

Beginning this month, Microsoft Disability Answer Desk callers who are blind or low vision can use Be My AI to handle all types of customer service calls, involving highly complex use cases on everything from Excel spreadsheet formulas and interpreting product instructions and diagrams, to rebooting a laptop or installing and updating software, and much more.

This is the first use of AI accepting image inputs to augment traditional customer service for people with disabilities.

"Our new AI-powered accessible customer service model is producing remarkable results for not only one of the world's largest and most innovative companies, but also for a community of blind and low-vision consumers,” said Mike Buckley, CEO of Be My Eyes, in a statement. "Be My AI is the customer service gold standard for companies that want to assist blind and low-vision consumers, and we are incredibly thankful to Microsoft for their leadership, willingness to partner on Accessible CX solutions, and their help communicating the benefits of Be My AI to other enterprises so we can advance our mission to make the world more accessible." "OpenAI is proud to work with Be My Eyes. They've used our AI models to significantly enhance the daily lives of people with low vision or blindness," said Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer of OpenAI, in a statement. "Their commitment to making technology more accessible showcases a remarkable blend of empathy and innovation, underscoring the potential of AI when directed by an understanding of community needs. We're glad to see By My Eyes deploy‘Be My AI successfully."

With Be My AI at the front end of the experience, blind and low-vision consumers can receive rapid, automated support for Microsoft-related products and services through AI-based natural language conversations. Be My AI can also provide contextual, advice-based guidance on the request. For example, Be My AI can guide users through the steps to install a new version of Windows, describe a PowerPoint presentation, and provide suggestions about the best setup based on the user's preferences and hardware. Further, Be My AI responses are given in text, so customer service is accessible through AI text for people who are deaf-blind via a refreshable Braille display. Calls can still be routed to a live agent from Microsoft's Disability Answer Desk.

"Microsoft is proud to be the first company to integrate Be My AI into our customer service with the Disability Answer Desk. The integration of Be My AI creates an innovative, fast, and efficient way for disabled customers to receive assistance from Microsoft," said Jenny Lay-Flurrie, Microsoft's chief accessibility officer, in a statement. "By combining Microsoft's expertise and the innovative solutions from Be My AI, we are empowering independence for people with disabilities."

Up until now, Microsoft offered verbal and visual assistance via agents through the Disability Answer Desk. Now Be My AI is a first line of automated support that's proven to resolve the majority of requests without human assistance in initial beta testing.