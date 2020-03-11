Avaya Offers Free Agent for Desktop During Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the growing fears around a coronavirus outbreak, Avaya is providing 90 days of Avaya Agent for Desktop free to help address the health and safety concerns for contact center agents. Avaya Agent for Desktop can transition contact centers to a flexible, remote model that lets agents stay productive while working remotely. Remote agents can use all the features they rely on in their traditional contact centers.

As early as January, Avaya teams and partners were on the front lines in Wuhan, China, to help in the initial stages of this epidemic. The company donated audio and video equipment and dispatched resources for speedy installation and deployment for hospitals in the region to help medical personnel perform remote consultation and video diagnostics as well as to enable patients to visit virtually with loved ones.

The company has also worked with government health departments in the United States to get emergency call centers up-and-running in a matter of hours.

"Avaya has millions of users around the world, including healthcare providers, schools, educational institutions, governments, non-profits, emergency responders, and businesses of all kinds, and they are relying on our solutions to stay connected and productive. In fact, we have seen a 200 percent increase in video collaboration traffic for our Avaya Spaces collaboration solution just since January," Jim Chirico, Avaya's CEO, said in a statement. "And we're doing more where we can—whether that is donating technology and deploying it in hospitals at the front lines or looking to help contact center clients around the world who are challenged with maintaining high levels of customer service while they make moves to keep employees safe in the face of this global health challenge."

Avaya is also providing its Avaya Spaces collaboration software for free to education institutions, including colleges and universities, and qualified non-profits worldwide. Avaya Spaces provides a cloud meeting and team collaboration solution that includes voice and video conferencing for up to 200 participants.

"Coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting the lives of people around the globe, and every day we hear new sobering stories about the very real health and safety implications of the spread of this virus," Chirico said. "There is an especially immediate need in the education sector as school and university administrators consider the safety of their students while ensuring continuity of their classes, engagement with their students, and delivering on their educational objectives. Avaya has 4 million UC and contact center seats in the state, local government, and education market worldwide, so we understand the demands of that sector and targeted our Avaya Spaces offer accordingly."