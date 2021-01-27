Avaya Adds AI to CCaaS and CPaaS with Virtual Agents Integrating Google Cloud Dialogflow CX

Avaya today announced that its Avaya OneCloud CCaaS and OneCloud CPaaS portfolios are now available with Avaya AI Virtual Agent Enhanced, offering human-like automation.

This expanded conversational AI capability leverages Google Cloud Dialogflow CX and is part of Avaya's ongoing integration of Google Cloud's Contact Center AI (CCAI). It enables contact centers to blend automated and assisted experiences throughout customer interactions.

"Avaya and Google Cloud are delivering AI innovation that is making organizations more agile, more responsive, and more capable of meeting the needs of today's everything customer," said Eric Rossman, Avaya's vice president of technology partners and alliances, in a statement. "Being first to integrate Google Dialogflow CX as part of Avaya Virtual Agent Enhanced is providing Avaya OneCloud CCaaS and OneCloud CPaaS customers with a unique advantage in tailoring and customizing each experience and redefining what the customer journey looks like."

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS contact center solutions connect and orchestrate all touchpoints across the customer journey, including voice, video, chat, messaging, and social, while leveraging the power of AI to provide insights, knowledge, and resources from across the organization.

Avaya OneCloud CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) enables organizations to build the experiences they want, and communications-enable apps with workflow integration. Building and integrating apps to Google Cloud Dialogflow CX using Avaya OneCloud CPaaS, users can build applications with a platform that supports SMS, MMS, voice, messaging, and digital channels.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS and OneCloud CPaaS users have access to features from Avaya and Google Cloud, including the following:

Agent Assist—Avaya machine-learning algorithms can be applied to Google Cloud CCAI to determine the next best action by the agent, delivering the right information, step-by-step guidance, and knowledge articles.

Google Cloud Insights combined with Avaya AI uses natural language processing to identify call drivers and sentiment with recommended responses and best actions uniquely tailored.

Avaya AI Virtual Agent Enhanced, with a greater focus on enterprise-grade functionality and features that support more complex use cases, greater conversational turns, and interactive voice response features such as DTMF, barge-in, and live agent handoff.