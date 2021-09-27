AWS Adds Capabilities to Amazon Connect

"With tens of thousands of AWS customers after just four years and more than 10 million customer interactions every day, Amazon Connect has become one of AWS's fastest growing services ever," said Pasquale DeMaio, general manager of Amazon Connect at AWS. "Today's three features build on this powerful foundation to make it even simpler for contact centers to provide superior customer service. Now, businesses can give agents the ability to find answers faster, provide customers with a more secure and efficient experience, and quickly scale their outbound communications."
As Traeger Grills has grown, one of its biggest challenges has been organizing relevant information for agents in real time. “So when we heard about Amazon Connect Wisdom, we were ecstatic," said Bryan Carey, the company's head of operations and analytics. "Integrating Amazon Connect Wisdom into our contact center has enabled our agents to focus on delivering premiere customer experiences instead of spending time navigating complex systems to identify customer issues. So far, agents using Amazon Connect Wisdom have seen an increase in customer satisfaction and first contact resolution of roughly 15 percent. They have also decreased their call handle times by roughly 15 percent. Amazon Connect Wisdom will be a cornerstone of our efforts to continue optimizing our customer service by equipping our agents with the information they need to resolve customer issues as quickly as possible."