8x8 Launches Open Communications Platform

8x8, a cloud communications platform provider, has launched the 8x8 Open Communications Platform, a portfolio of work-from-anywhere enterprise communications solutions, along with a series of communications platform as a service (CPaaS) programmable applications and APIs, including SMS and 8x8 Video, and 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams.

"Work-from-anywhere has recently become a top-of-mind, board-level initiative and a critical element for every organization's business resilience strategy. Forward-thinking CIOs must reimagine how their businesses move ahead. Without effective communications, organizations crumble," said Bryan Martin, chairman and chief technology officer at 8x8, in a statement. "The 8x8 Open Communications Platform provides CIOs with the ability to tailor a communications strategy that adapts to rapidly evolving business challenges and meets the unique needs of employees, partners, and customers."

Through its network of more than 130 carriers reaching 190 countries, 8x8 is expanding the availability of its CPaaS programmable applications and APIs, along with its delivery capabilities, beyond the Asia Pacific region to organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom. 8x8 APIs and programmable applications enable organizations to customize enterprise communications, third-party applications, and workflows to optimize operations, such as marketing, sales, field service, and customer support. New capabilities include SMS and video.

8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams is a cloud telephony solution for Microsoft Teams environments. It includes a cloud-to-cloud direct routing integration with the Microsoft Phone System, global calling plans, native contact center support, seamless integration with third-party enterprise applications, and call analytics.

New 8x8 callstats performance monitoring continuously monitors networks from end to end, collecting up to 750 data points from each endpoint every few seconds during an active voice or video session and centralizes the data for analysis with AI-based algorithms to detect anomalies.

And finally, with expanded self-service options, end-to-end interaction AI improves automatic responses and ensures context is preserved during the transition to live agents. With 8x8 Virtual Agent, conversational AI captures intent to deliver highly personalized, dynamic self-service experiences. New enhancements include integration to Amazon Aurora and Google Firebase for advanced analytics and context. The new 8x8 Intelligent IVR chatbot lets users send and receive automated SMS messages. A simple, drag-and-drop graphical interface lets users design personalized interactions and deliver updates and notifications.