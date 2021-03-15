8x8 Launches 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams

8x8, a cloud communications platform provider, today released 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams.
The 8x8 cloud contact center and communications product delivers an integrated customer engagement and telephony direct routing solution that allows employees and contact center agents to interact with customers from any Microsoft Teams endpoint.
8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams offers omnichannel contact center functionality that is fully integrated with Teams. It allows sales, service, and support agents to connect and collaborate with other Teams-enabled experts. Contact center agents, knowledge workers, and supervisors can make and receive PSTN calls using the Teams app as the preferred endpoint.
Key features of 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams allow organizations to do the following:
- Accept incoming contact center calls in Teams and capture call details and key metrics;
- Gain rich contact center insights with full reporting and analytics into call quality, performance metrics, activity history, and speech analytics.
- Use 8x8 Call Recording to support regulatory compliance.
- Integrate with more than 25 third-party business applications, such as Salesforce, Zendesk, NetSuite, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to automatically log all calls and attach details, recordings, and speech analytics to any customer record.
- Operate worldwide with global calling plans in 42 countries and unlimited calling to up to 47 countries.
"Organizations are rapidly adopting Microsoft Teams for all their employee collaboration requirements and now recognize the importance of integrating it with the contact center to enhance customer experience," said Dejan Deklich, chief product officer at 8x8, in a statement. "8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams enables IT and service leaders to seamlessly embed customer engagement with global voice communications into Teams workflows to gain deeper insights across all interactions. This helps organizations meet their unique business requirements, allowing employees and customers to stay productive and engaged from anywhere."
"Organizations have turned to Microsoft Teams to help solve their most critical collaboration and telephony needs, so integrating advanced contact center capabilities into their communication hub is a natural next step," said Daniel Canning, director of Microsoft Teams at Microsoft, in a statement. "We are pleased to see 8x8 successfully complete the contact center certification process, providing their customers with a reliable integration with Teams, empowering their employees and contact center agents to connect with customers and provide a seamless experience."