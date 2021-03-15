8x8 Launches 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams

8x8, a cloud communications platform provider, today released 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams.

The 8x8 cloud contact center and communications product delivers an integrated customer engagement and telephony direct routing solution that allows employees and contact center agents to interact with customers from any Microsoft Teams endpoint.

8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams offers omnichannel contact center functionality that is fully integrated with Teams. It allows sales, service, and support agents to connect and collaborate with other Teams-enabled experts. Contact center agents, knowledge workers, and supervisors can make and receive PSTN calls using the Teams app as the preferred endpoint.

Key features of 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams allow organizations to do the following:

Accept incoming contact center calls in Teams and capture call details and key metrics;

Gain rich contact center insights with full reporting and analytics into call quality, performance metrics, activity history, and speech analytics.

Use 8x8 Call Recording to support regulatory compliance.

Integrate with more than 25 third-party business applications, such as Salesforce, Zendesk, NetSuite, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to automatically log all calls and attach details, recordings, and speech analytics to any customer record.

Operate worldwide with global calling plans in 42 countries and unlimited calling to up to 47 countries.