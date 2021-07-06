noHold Partners with Finastra

noHold has made its Virtual Call Center Agent application available through Finastra's FusionStore. The digital banking application enables financial institutions to provide an artificial intelligence-based virtual agent that answers questions automatically, 24/7.

Built on Finastra's core technologies and harnessing open APIs, noHold's Virtual Call Center Agent answers calls automatically and is capable of multi-turn conversations in multiple languages and can be trained by simply ingesting a document that contains the answers to the top call drivers. The app can answer direct questions, but it can also ask questions for confirmation or clarification, handle interruptions, changes of subject and retain context. It connects to Finastra's core product, Fusion Digital Banking, so that it can provide a personalized experience based on the user.