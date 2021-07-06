noHold Partners with Finastra

noHold has made its Virtual Call Center Agent application available through Finastra's FusionStore. The digital banking application enables financial institutions to provide an artificial intelligence-based virtual agent that answers questions automatically, 24/7.
Built on Finastra's core technologies and harnessing open APIs, noHold's Virtual Call Center Agent answers calls automatically and is capable of multi-turn conversations in multiple languages and can be trained by simply ingesting a document that contains the answers to the top call drivers. The app can answer direct questions, but it can also ask questions for confirmation or clarification, handle interruptions, changes of subject and retain context. It connects to Finastra's core product, Fusion Digital Banking, so that it can provide a personalized experience based on the user.
"Over the past year, we have witnessed a tremendous shift in the way that the public manages finances. Banking customers are choosing to take control of business on their own terms. noHold's AI-based Virtual Agents, coupled with Finastra's cutting-edge platform, brings a powerful combination of automation, voice, personalization, and innovation to financial institutions of all sizes. We are looking forward to working together to transform the customer experience," said Diego Ventura, CEO of noHold, in a statement.
"We're excited that noHold has joined our FusionFabric.cloud ecosystem with the launch of its Virtual Call Center Agent app. This milestone will enable our customers to access noHold's innovative app quickly and cost-efficiently, to extend their offerings, and provide better customer experience. As our fintech community continues to grow, we are pleased to welcome noHold on board," said Philip Taliaferro, head of the partner and fintech ecosystem at Finastra, in a statement.