mParticle Partners with Zendesk

mParticle, a customer data platform provider, today announced an integration with Zendesk, a provider of support, sales, and customer engagement software,. Zendesk is the latest integration offered by mParticle, adding to the more than 300 analytics and marketing tool integrations already available.

mParticle creates a single view of the customer by allowing customer data to flow freely and securely between systems and applications while protecting consumer privacy preferences. With today's announcement, the ability to deliver personalized experiences is extended to customer service through Zendesk.

The integration between mParticle and Zendesk allows customer service representatives to access real-time context for support tickets within Zendesk, including information such as user preferences from an app, loyalty program status, most recent purchases, risk of churn, and more. Customer support data generated by Zendesk can be fed back into mParticle's unified customer profiles to personalize future interactions.