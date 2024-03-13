iQor Partners with NICE

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business processing solutions, is leveraging NICE's CXone cloud-native customer experience (CX) platform.

iQor incorporated CXone into Symphony [AI], its generative AI ecosystem, to improve customer experience with real-time analytics and responses.

"Our partnership with NICE has enhanced our CX capabilities and agility to deliver unmatched customer experiences for our clients in all sectors, leading to a harmonious interplay between the human element and technology. This ease of doing business reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence in customer service," Prabhjot Singh, chief digital officer of iQor, said in a statement.

"Our partnership with iQor demonstrates the importance of understanding the customer journey from end to end," said Barry Cooper, president of the CX Division at NICE, in a statement. "CXone's customizability gives the BPO unlimited possibilities to succeed at a high level and set the standard for exceptional CX."