eGain Releases AssistGPT for CCaaS

eGain, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered knowledge platform for customer service, has released AssistGPT for CCaaS, a generative AI service for contact center-as-a-service applications.

An integral part of the eGain Knowledge Hub, AssistGPT is a comprehensive zero-code tool that helps automate the knowledge management lifecycle. An AI Console allows administrators to define controls and guardrails for genAI, manage prompts, and orchestrate genAI with other AI technologies.

With pre-built connectors to contact center-as-a-service, AssistGPT for CCaaS is available at the marketplaces of leading providers, such as Cisco, Amazon Connect, Avaya, Genesys, Five9, and Talkdesk, and as part of the eGain Knowledge Hub.