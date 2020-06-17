eGain Launches eGain Messaging Hub

eGain, a provider of customer engagement solutions, has expanded its messaging capabilities with the launch of eGain Messaging Hub.

eGain's Bring Your Own Bot (BYOB) architecture allows businesses to plug in their own bots where desired in the messaging journey. At the same time, those who want a turnkey solution for conversational automation can activate eGain's Virtual Assistant. Conversation control can be handed off seamlessly across multiple bots and human agents.

The eGain Messaging Hub offers a complete set of capabilities for messaging-based conversational automation, including the following:

Interactive and push experiences via web chat, in-app messaging, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, SMS, and WhatsApp, with open APIs to connect via new messaging touchpoints;

Bring Your Own Bot (BYOB) architecture to plug in proprietary and third-party bots and to tap into new flexible workforce models like gig agents and crowdsourced experts;

Artificial intelligence-powered routing based on real-time conversational analytics, customer preference, and business context, enhanced with machine learning;

Guided conversations with built-in virtual assistant, AI, and knowledge for handling customer queries;

Payment support, deep links, structured response, map, and search;

Process guidance; and

Granular, connected analytics.