eGain Launches Pilot Program for Generative AI

eGain has launched eGain Innovation in 30 Days, a pilot program to help businesses adopt generative artificial intelligence in a risk-free way.
eGain Innovation in 30 Days is a guided innovation consumption model. Businesses can experience the generative AI and knowledge capability for two weeks in a production setting and move forward or quit with no strings attached.
The offering will help businesses identify a high-value/high-impact use case. The pilot includes GPT for generative AI, integrated with eGain's AI knowledge platform; deployment in the eGain Cloud; two weeks of discovery, design, and configuration and two weeks of operation.
"eGain Knowledge Hub orchestrates many AI technologies across the knowledge creation, delivery, and optimization process," said Ashu Roy, eGain's CEO, in a statement. "This offer will focus on a compelling use-case for generative AI with a novel, risk-free approach to innovate with it boldly."