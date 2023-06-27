eGain Launches Pilot Program for Generative AI

eGain has launched eGain Innovation in 30 Days, a pilot program to help businesses adopt generative artificial intelligence in a risk-free way.

eGain Innovation in 30 Days is a guided innovation consumption model. Businesses can experience the generative AI and knowledge capability for two weeks in a production setting and move forward or quit with no strings attached.

The offering will help businesses identify a high-value/high-impact use case. The pilot includes GPT for generative AI, integrated with eGain's AI knowledge platform; deployment in the eGain Cloud; two weeks of discovery, design, and configuration and two weeks of operation.