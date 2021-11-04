eGain Knowledge Hub Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

eGain, provider of a cloud platform for customer engagement automation, has embedded its eGain Knowledge Hub in the Genesys Cloud CX platform and made it available on Genesys' AppFoundry.

Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub for Genesys empowers agents to solve omnichannel customer queries with personalized answers and conversational guidance served inside the Genesys desktop. The eGain knowledge management solution federates knowledge from multiple sources and guides agents through the customer conversation based on the context, agent experience level, and interaction channel. Rich analytics and machine learning enable intent inference and provide actionable insights to optimize knowledge adoption, relevance, and performance.