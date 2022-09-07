eGain Connects with IBM Watson Assistant

eGain, a knowledge automation platform provider for customer engagement, today launched a pre-built connector for IBM Watson Assistant. The connector leverages eGain's BYOB (Bring Your Own Bot) architecture, allowing business users to plug the Watson Assistant into the eGain platform without coding.

With the eGain Connector for Watson Assistant, when customers escalate from Watson to human-assisted chat, their context is passed to the contact center agent so that they do not need to repeat information. Agents get to see interactions that customers have already had with Watson before they start their conversation .