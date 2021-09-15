eDesk Integrates with Aircall

eDesk, the ecommerce support specialist, is partnering with cloud-based call center solutions provider Aircall in an integration that will ensure that all email, chat, social, and inbound and outbound phone queries can now be handled in one inbox.
Aircall's cloud infrastructure means calls can be distributed evenly among agents, who then access customers' current information and interaction histories.
"We're thrilled to have joined forces with Aircall, establishing a partnership that allows eDesk users to add voice to their suite of communications. Customers won't hesitate to use a multitude of channels to communicate, especially when they have an issue that needs resolving, and expect the same level of service regardless of their choice," said Alex Payne, CEO of eDesk, in a statement. "During this time of ecommerce expansion, sellers need a solution that allows their businesses to grow. This means answering queries fast to get positive feedback, which will build their reputation and their ranking within the marketplace algorithms."
"Integrations and partnerships are at the very core of our vision at Aircall to make the voice channel as collaborative as possible. We are honored to be the only phone system connected to eDesk's advanced ecommerce helpdesk," Gianna Scorsone, general manager and head of North America at Aircall, said in a statement. "Together, eDesk and Aircall will enable our customers to enter conversations with more context, and support teams can solve inquiries more efficiently and effectively than ever before."