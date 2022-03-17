Zuper Integrates with HubSpot Service Hub

Zuper, a solutions provider for field service organizations, has integrated with HubSpot Service Hub, HubSpot's customer service software.

HubSpot Service Hub users can use Zuper's automated work order management, intelligent artificial intelligence-powered scheduling, and real-time collaboration without leaving the HubSpot interface.

"In today's world of distributed work, we've seen an increased need for a connected, robust, and easy-to-use field service management solution among our customers," said Poorvi Shrivastav, general manager and vice president of product at HubSpot, in a statement. "Zuper's focus on delivering customer-focused innovation and a connected solution in field service make them a great addition to the HubSpot app marketplace. We're excited to continue to deepen our collaboration with Zuper as we work to make Service Hub a world-class customer service solution."

"Zuper's comprehensive product offering and integration with HubSpot Service Hub helps service businesses consolidate their technology stacks to remove bottlenecks, drive better efficiency, and maximize the ROI of existing software investments," said Zuper CEO Anand Subaraj in a statement. "We see significant opportunities for growth as we empower our mutual clients to delight their customers at every stage of their journey."

"As someone that uses HubSpot as a CRM and Zuper as a field service management solution, I see tech integrations such as this one opening doors to increased efficiency and value across both platforms," said George Ginis, chief technology officer and co-founder of Sail Internet, in a statement. "In my role as CTO, I view software through a strategic business lens, and HubSpot combined with Zuper is a great example of the shift toward modern and streamlined tech stacks enabled by partner ecosystems."