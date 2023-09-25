Zoom Launches Workforce Engagement Management Suite for Contact Centers

Video conferencing services provider Zoom has released the Workforce Engagement Management suite, including Zoom Workforce Management and Zoom Quality Management, to fortify its cloud-based Zoom Contact Center platform.

The Zoom Workforce Engagement Management suite helps contact center leaders scale team operations, optimize agent schedules, improve staffing challenges and agent engagement, and provide feedback and coaching opportunities to increase agent motivation and performance. Both solutions are fully integrated with Zoom's cloud contact center.

Zoom Quality Management is an AI-powered tool that allows contact centers to analyze customer interactions to improve agent performance by providing coaching and learning opportunities for continuous improvement. Users can do the following:

Review customer interactions at scale with AI and automation.

Leverage AI-powered speech analytics to uncover insights, scan conversations, and identify areas of improvement.

Assess the quality of agent and customer interactions to identify areas for improvement.

Review agent KPIs with agent summary.

Identify coaching and training opportunities and zero in on areas for improvement via scorecards, calibrations, and automations.

Zoom Workforce Management helps ensure that contact center teams are equipped with the right number of agents to meet customer demands. With it, contact center leaders can forecast staffing, automate scheduling, manage workloads, and monitor real-time adherence to respond to unplanned events and staffing needs.