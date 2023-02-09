Zoho Launches Trident Unified Communications Platform and Workplace Updates

Zoho has unveiled its Trident unified communications platform and strengthened collaboration technologies in Zoho Workplace, which is now a flexible, full-featured business mail and cloud office suite built on a common data model and unified through search and artificial intelligence.

The new technologies being offered today include the following:

Zoho Trident, a collaboration, productivity, and communication experience platform that combines mail, messages, audio/video calls, calendar, tasks, and more in one place. It's also Zoho's first native desktop app for email and chat.

The Zoho Voice platform is now a full phone system integrated directly within team collaboration app Zoho Cliq and web conferencing app Zoho Meeting. This allows employees to make direct calls and send SMS messages, as well as pick up inbound calls across the apps.

Zoho Webinar, within the Zoho Meeting app, enables businesses to broadcast themselves to thousands of attendees, engage with them using Polls and Q&As, and share files.

BluePencil, an AI-based grammar tool that brings writing suggestions and a text editor to any third-party webpage.

Universal Drag & drop functionality that lets users do things across multiple Workplace products.

Mobile device management capabilities and OTP-restricted emails added to the Workplace suite.

TrueSync has been added to Zoho WorkDrive so hard drive storage limits are no longer a concern. TrueSync creates a mirror of all WorkDrive files and folders on the desktop so users can switch between the cloud and their computers, access files locally, and make changes without using up hard drive space.