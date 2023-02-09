Zoho Launches Trident Unified Communications Platform and Workplace Updates

Zoho has unveiled its Trident unified communications platform and strengthened collaboration technologies in Zoho Workplace, which is now a flexible, full-featured business mail and cloud office suite built on a common data model and unified through search and artificial intelligence.
"The new Zoho Workplace announcements show a deep commitment to creating choice in the digital productivity sector with a broad integrated suite that continues to innovate," said Dion Hinchcliffe, vice president and principal analyst of Constellation Research, in a statement. "The improvements to unified communications, the addition of high-performance native functionality, improved security, and the addition of new AI capabilities keep Zoho Workplace in the uppermost echelon of productivity suites in my analysis. Zoho Workplace with its newest applications Trident, Webinar within Zoho Meetings, and Phone systems within Zoho Cliq and Zoho Meetings is helping users do their jobs more efficiently and effectively."