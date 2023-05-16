Zenvia Launches Chatbot with ChatGPT

Zenvia, providers of a cloud-based customer experience platform, has integrated ChatGPT into its chatbot tool.

The integration of ChatGPT enables Zenvia's chatbot to be trained to find internal documents that contain answers to customer questions.

"We are constantly aligning our products to market trends by analyzing how emerging tools can optimize the solutions we offer. The customer experience allied with ChatGPT contributes to the assertiveness of the messages and opens a world of new possibilities in automatic responses, providing more fluid journeys for users, better relationships with the consumer, in addition to cost efficiencies," said Luca Bazuro, chief revenue officer of Zenvia, in a statement.