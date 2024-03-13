Zendesk to Acquire Ultimate

Zendesk will acquire Ultimate, a provider of service automation, allowing it to offer artificial intelligence-powered agents that are not just reactive, but proactive problem solvers, complementing human expertise. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ultimate's AI agents automate up to 80 percent of support requests. They leverage any knowledge source and offer full customization to resolve even the most sophisticated use cases. Its automation platform integrates with any back-end system and provides robust analytics and reporting.