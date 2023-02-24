Zendesk Partners with AWS

Zendesk has signed a five-year partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help businesses deliver personalized customer experiences at scale.
The partnership is designed to help businesses provide faster, tailored conversational experiences to customers across all channels while also improving the efficiency of support operations through the use of AI-powered tools, bots, and analytics on an open and flexible service.
The partnership extends Zendesk Suite's latest innovations in customer service to AWS and AWS Marketplace with the ability to do the following:
- Build customer service programs and chatbots on cloud architecture;
- Create conversational experiences across potential customer channels and devices;
- Provide multichannel support in Zendesk Sunshine Conversations, Amazon Connect, and AWS Contact Center Intelligence;
- Personalize interactions and solve problems with embedded chatbots;
- Use AI to analyze customer emotion and take the best action;
- Drive agent productivity with AI-based tools, self-service options, routing, and AI-powered workflows.
"Zendesk has been both a member of the AWS Partner Network and a customer for many years, leveraging our cloud services to create innovative customer and employee experience solutions for customers," said Ruba Borno, vice president of worldwide channels and alliances at AWS, in a statement. "This strategic collaboration agreement with Zendesk allows companies to personalize experiences using data, taking customer experiences to the next level and helping businesses automate and scale their customer service operations on the cloud."
"By taking advantage of easy-to-use software powered by Zendesk AI and AWS, CX teams can free up time and resources to focus on what they do best: creating powerful customer interactions," said Pascal Pettinicchio, vice president of alliances and corporate development at Zendesk, in a statement. "Zendesk's platform delivers high-level performance to provide enhanced customer experiences. We knew that by collaborating with AWS we could meet customers' demands."