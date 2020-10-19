Zendesk Offers Instagram Messaging for Businesses

Zendesk has added Instagram messaging to its customer support offering, allowing businesses to provide customer service on Instagram from directly within Zendesk.
The Messenger by Facebook API offers support for businesses to manage customer service inquiries that come over Instagram messaging. With this API, companies can interact with customers who respond to stories, start DMs, and more. They can also turn on Instagram for bots, Answer Bot, and other software built with Zendesk.
"At Zendesk, we work to make it easy for brands to communicate with customers across any channel, and social media is quickly becoming the preference. All social messaging conversations can easily flow into one place inside Zendesk," said Mike Gozzo, vice president of product at Zendesk, in a statement. "With its tremendous popularity, Instagram is a key addition so businesses can serve customers who reach out on Instagram in a more timely, consistent, and personal manner."