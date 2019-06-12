Zendesk Launches Zendesk Duet to Unite Sales and Support

Zendesk today introduced Zendesk Duet to break down company silos and unite customer-facing teams to create cohesive experiences pre- and post-sale.

Duet brings Zendesk Sell and Support together in one combined offering.

"The days of thinking about customers as living in separate sales and support clouds is over. Customer experience transcends any single function or team," said Mikkel Svane, Zendesk's founder, CEO, and chairman, in a statement. "With Duet, we're changing the CRM landscape forever by breaking down the walls between customer-facing teams and making it easy for companies to get started quickly with a joint offering for sales and service." "We are using Zendesk Sell and Support to make it easier for the entire organization to surface and act on relevant information," said Simon Rodrigue, senior vice president and chief digital officer at Staples Canada, in a statement. "By giving our sales and support teams everything they need in one platform, they are able to effectively and efficiently collaborate and improve the customer experience."

Along with the combined offering, Zendesk launched an open and flexible App Framework for Zendesk Sell.

Shared App Framework provides an open and accessible way for companies to integrate third-party systems and create a connected experience with the tools they are already using across sales, service, marketing, and other critical functions. The App Framework makes it possible for partners to embed third-party data and actions directly within Sell and Support, including apps from early access partners Mailchimp and GetResponse. The shared App Framework can also bring company-specific information and custom objects into Sell Apps and Support Apps from Zendesk Sunshine, Zendesk's open and flexible CRM platform.