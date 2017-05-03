Zendesk Launches Guide Knowledge Solution

Zendesk today introduced Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base solution that captures organizations' collective knowledge and combines it with machine learning (ML) technology so customer service agents can resolve inquiries with contextual insights and gives customers ML-powered self-service customer support.

"Customers like the convenience of self-service and automation, but they still want answers tailored to their unique situation," said Adrian McDermott, president of products at Zendesk, in a statement. "Zendesk Guide meets this need by helping companies deliver knowledge to customers and employees with personalization through machine learning technology and context based on the customer's journey."

By combining the Zendesk API, Web Widget, and Mobile SDK as Zendesk Embeddables, Guide allows companies to deliver in-context support through mobile apps and websites.

Zendesk Guide introduces the Knowledge Capture app and Answer Bot. The Knowledge Capture app adds customer interactions to the knowledge base. Answer Bot uses information from the knowledge base, combined with advanced machine learning technology, to automate responses to customer inquiries.Companies can use the Knowledge Capture app to do the following:

Capture new content;

Flag outdated content;

Search for articles to hyperlink within tickets; and

See which teammates are contributing to the company's knowledge assets and which pieces of content are best at resolving issues.

Answer Bot, meanwhile, uses deep learning technology to respond to customers' questions with relevant knowledge base articles before they ever reach an agent. Answer Bot gets smarter with every answer delivered.

Answer Bot will be first available for email and extended to other channels, such as web form, web widget, and chat, over time.