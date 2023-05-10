Zendesk Introduces Zendesk AI at Its Relate Event

Zendesk today at Relate user conference introduced Zendesk AI, an intelligence layer that combines its data and insights with new AI technologies, including its own proprietary models as well as large language models (LLMs). The artificial intelligence was trained using Zendesk's database of 18 billion tickets and trillions of data points.

"More than 90 percent of our customers already use AI within Zendesk, and we are building on this great foundation with new solutions that any business can use immediately," said Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk, in a statement. "AI has significant benefits for agents, admins, and businesses that want to deliver the best customer experience, and Zendesk AI will help them instantly see tangible value in cost savings and thousands of hours a month in gained productivity."

Zendesk AI allows companies to instantly infuse intelligence into every part of the service experience. It continuously learns from every customer interaction and eliminates the work of manually assigning and routing inquiries.

New capabilities include the following:

Pre-trained bots for responding to messaging and email automatically leveraging Zendesk's database of customer intents.

Agent assistance with AI-powered insights and suggestions.

Intelligent triage, which uses intent detection, language detection, and sentiment analysis to create workflows that get smarter over time, classify incoming customer requests, and allow teams to power workflows based on these insights.

In addition, Zendesk recently partnered with OpenAI and today unveiled features that leverage generative AI for response rephrasing and tone shift.