Zendesk Integrates with OpenAI's GPT

Zendesk today announced its collaboration with OpenAl, an artificial intelligence research and deployment company, to launch new capabilities that add to Zendesk’s proprietary foundational models.

The combination of these models, Zendesk knowledge management solutions, and OpenAl uses generative Al to resolve customer service cases.

Additional Zendesk features powered by OpenAl include the following:

Content Summarization for long tickets.

Knowledge base and macros creation that builds on Zendesk's proprietary system that evaluates missing support articles and creates articles instantly and boosts productivity by allowing admins to create new macros.

Expanding agent replies, allowing agents to create robust ticket responses with one click based on just a few words typed.

"Al can help teams be more consistent, better understand customers, and derive insights from data," said Cristina Fonseca, head of Al at Zendesk, in a statement. "We provide the best Al tools that customers can start using in minutes. Our work with cutting-edge partners like OpenAl helps us leverage the newest technology available to accelerate businesses' ability to unlock the value of their customer interactions."

The Zendesk Suite already includes many Al-powered CX features right out-of-the-box, such as conversational messaging, bots, knowledge management, advanced analytics, and self-service tools.