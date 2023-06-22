Zendesk Acquires Tymeshift

Zendesk has acquired Tymeshift, an artificial intelligence-powered workforce management (WFM) solution. Built exclusively for Zendesk customers, Tymeshift simplifies the management of complex customer experience (CX) workloads. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Companies of all sizes benefit from WFM tooling, so Tymeshift was a natural choice when looking to expand our product portfolio. With this acquisition we made adoption seamless and ensured immediate value to Zendesk customers," said Matt Price, senior vice president of Zendesk, in a statement. "Tymeshift has proven to be a comprehensive and intuitive WFM solution, enabling companies to streamline their scheduling, forecasting, and reporting, ultimately leading to better customer service.">

Tymeshift is an AI-powered solution built on Zendesk to help organizations track agent activity, productivity, and efficiency in real time and includes capabilities for automatically creating schedules, forecasts based on ticket volume and subject matter; and real-time reports.