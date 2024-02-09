Zenarate Adds Call Insights to AI Coach Call Analyzer

Zenarate, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered simulation training for customer-facing agents, has launched Call Insights, furthering the intelligence available through its AI Coach Call Analyzer solution.

Zenarate Call Insights gives contact center leaders advanced analytics and insights from customer calls, offering a deep dive into the voice of the customer and providing trend analysis to build proactive responses into agent simulation training scenarios. It dynamically creates call topics of interest by grouping similar phrases and utterances.