Zenarate Adds Call Insights to AI Coach Call Analyzer

Zenarate, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered simulation training for customer-facing agents, has launched Call Insights, furthering the intelligence available through its AI Coach Call Analyzer solution.
Zenarate Call Insights gives contact center leaders advanced analytics and insights from customer calls, offering a deep dive into the voice of the customer and providing trend analysis to build proactive responses into agent simulation training scenarios. It dynamically creates call topics of interest by grouping similar phrases and utterances.
"With the addition of Call Insights, we are empowering contact center leaders with the tools they need to unlock actionable insights from customer calls to drive proactive and timely responses and improve the overall customer experience," said Brian Tuite, co-founder and CEO of Zenarate, in a statement. "Our platform team is continuously advancing the power of AI Coach to help contact center and training leaders deliver consistent superior customer experiences and performance."