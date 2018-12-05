Zappix Unveils Actionable Analytics as Part of the Zappix Analytics Suite

Zappix, a provider of visual IVR technology, has added Actionable Analytics to the Zappix Analytics Suite supporting the full Zappix portfolio of services.
The Zappix Analytics Suite provides the following three layers of insights for companies:
"The new Zappix Actionable Analytics module is a great addition to our analytics suite," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "Our Mobile On-Demand Visual IVR platform provides great value to both users and enterprises, and Actionable Analytics' personalized insights allow our customers a proactive approach toward continuous improvement."
"By analyzing time series data with our new Actionable Analytics module, we can detect changes in user behavior and/or app performance before corporations hear about it from consumers," said Scott Mattocks, Zappix's vice president of engineering, in a statement. "That puts our customers in control of the user experience at all times."