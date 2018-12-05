Zappix Unveils Actionable Analytics as Part of the Zappix Analytics Suite

Zappix, a provider of visual IVR technology, has added Actionable Analytics to the Zappix Analytics Suite supporting the full Zappix portfolio of services.

The Zappix Analytics Suite provides the following three layers of insights for companies:

Operation Reporting, which displays real-time performance of the service, including individual path analysis and interaction volumes;

Business Analytics, which uses trends analysis and user journey reporting to assist corporate decision-makers. Reports include analysis of Zappix Mobile On-Demand visits, interactions, and other key business factors of the service; and

Actionable Analytics, which helps enterprises take actions based on predefined parameters constantly monitored by Zappix bots. Automated actions are triggered when certain predefined conditions regarding streams, measurements, and time periods occur.