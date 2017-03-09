Zappix Releases Visual IVR for Healthcare

Zappix, a provider of smartphone Visual IVR software, has released a Visual IVR solution for healthcare.

The new healthcare offering offers a visual representation of interactive voice response (IVR) call menus on patients' smartphone or computer screens. Patients can see each menu item and then select options by touch versus listening to a list of options over the phone and interacting with their voices.

Whether it is scheduling an appointment, checking on financial issues, or clinical or administrative issues, healthcare providers can now use existing Visual IVR templates to build and launch a contact center solution. The interaction goes beyond IVR by securely accessing electronic medical record systems, such as Epic and Cerner, to provide information on patient schedules and medical records.

"I'm excited to see our new healthcare solution," said Avner Schneur CEO of Zappix, in a statement. "The Zappix smartphone Visual IVR for healthcare providers takes engagement to a new level by providing omnichannel access, such as telephony (phone calls), mobile forms, videos, images, PDFs, email, text messaging (SMS), web, and social media, and, Zappix tracks all patient interactions on the platform, giving the providers valuable data on their patients' interactions with voice channel, social media, or self-service options, thereby allowing analysis of cross-channel consumer behavior, trend identification, and consumer satisfaction measurement." "Voice IVRs phone menus can be annoying when they don't serve their purpose — convenience. Long-winded prompts, on-hold music, and endless loops can ruin a customer's experience in the blink of an eye," said Gal Steinberg, Zappix's vice president of marketing, in a statement. "We are committed to improve customer service, and our new health solution allows retails customers to enjoy the benefits of a state-of-the-art visual IVR that was designed for smartphones. They can learn about procedures, schedule and reschedule appointments, and eventually speak with customer service directly if needed from their smartphones."

Zappix works as a native iPhone or Android App as well as an HTML 5 web app.