Zappix Partners with TalkDesk for Cloud-Based Contact Center

Zappix has partnered with Talkdesk, an enterprise contact center provider, to add Visual IVR capabilities to the Talkdesk AppConnect platform. Zappix Visual IVR is a self-service offering for smartphone users during customer service interactions.

"We are excited to join the thriving AppConnect ecosystem," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "The large and ever-growing Talkdesk install base provides a unique opportunity to extend our market reach while offering AppConnect customers a powerful opportunity to transform their CX by implementing intuitive visual menus and utilizing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to improve speed and efficiency during the customer journey."

Zappix's web-app technology provides end users an app-like experience without the need to download an app. The cloud-based solution provides workflow automation, omnichannel accessibility, rapid deployments, and seamless integration into IVRs and back-end systems.