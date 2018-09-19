Zappix Partners with TalkDesk for Cloud-Based Contact Center

Zappix has partnered with Talkdesk, an enterprise contact center provider, to add Visual IVR capabilities to the Talkdesk AppConnect platform. Zappix Visual IVR is a self-service offering for smartphone users during customer service interactions.

"We are excited to join the thriving AppConnect ecosystem," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "The large and ever-growing Talkdesk install base provides a unique opportunity to extend our market reach while offering AppConnect customers a powerful opportunity to transform their CX by implementing intuitive visual menus and utilizing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to improve speed and efficiency during the customer journey."

Zappix's web-app technology provides end users an app-like experience without the need to download an app. The cloud-based solution provides workflow automation, omnichannel accessibility, rapid deployments, and seamless integration into IVRs and back-end systems.

"We are delighted to welcome Zappix to Talkdesk's AppConnect Partner Ecosystem," said Khurram Taji, managing director of AppConnect partnerships and operations, in a statement. "Zappix shares our commitment to providing breakthrough customer experiences with a Visual IVR product that offers customers additional self-service support options resulting in handle time reduction, increased agent productivity, and improved customer experience."

