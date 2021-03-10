Zappix Partners with Lifesize on Visual IVR Solutions

Zappix, a visual IVR and customer self-service solutions provider, has partnered and integrated with Lifesize, a provider of cloud contact center and video meeting solutions, to bring automation, artificial intelligence, and self-service to enterprise customer service communications.

"With the immense expectations for customer experience being placed on today's contact centers, automated self-service and visual IVR solutions can make a world of difference in the experience for both customers and agents," said Ashish Seth, general manager of contact center solutions at Lifesize, in a statement. "Lifesize CxEngage customers have been impressed with Zappix's ability to give customers a viable self-service option, free up agent capacity, and help increase first call resolution."

"The Zappix partnership with Lifesize provides end customers with on-demand customer service and a modern customer experience that has become mission-critical for businesses today," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "We are glad to be a part of Lifesize's impressive commitment to offering the most effective enterprise communication solutions by delivering cutting-edge omnichannel interactions with self-service capabilities for end users."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library