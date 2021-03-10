Zappix Partners with Lifesize on Visual IVR Solutions

Zappix, a visual IVR and customer self-service solutions provider, has partnered and integrated with Lifesize, a provider of cloud contact center and video meeting solutions, to bring automation, artificial intelligence, and self-service to enterprise customer service communications.

"With the immense expectations for customer experience being placed on today's contact centers, automated self-service and visual IVR solutions can make a world of difference in the experience for both customers and agents," said Ashish Seth, general manager of contact center solutions at Lifesize, in a statement. "Lifesize CxEngage customers have been impressed with Zappix's ability to give customers a viable self-service option, free up agent capacity, and help increase first call resolution."

"The Zappix partnership with Lifesize provides end customers with on-demand customer service and a modern customer experience that has become mission-critical for businesses today," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "We are glad to be a part of Lifesize's impressive commitment to offering the most effective enterprise communication solutions by delivering cutting-edge omnichannel interactions with self-service capabilities for end users."