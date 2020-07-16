Zappix Partners with Firstsource

Zappix, a provider of visual-IVR and on-demand apps, has partnered with Firstsource Solutions, a provider of business process management services.

Through this partnership, Zappix will help Firstsource clients implement digital solutions for modern customer service and contact center interactions, including Zappix Visual IVR.

"On-demand service is the need of the hour. This partnership with Zappix will help Firstsource improve the member experience for our healthcare clients. We will be using it to empower end-customers with effective self-service options and increase personalized engagement with members and providers," said Venkatgiri Vandali, president of Firstsource Health Plans and Health Services, in a statement.

"The Zappix partnership with Firstsource Solutions provides end customers with on-demand customer service and a modern customer experience that has become mission-critical for businesses today," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "This partnership aligns with Firstsource's Digitally Empowered Contact Center solution, delivering omnichannel interactions with self-service capabilities for end users while allowing businesses to enjoy being at the forefront of call center technology."