Zappix Partners with Cozera

Zappix, a provider of visual IVR and self-service solutions, has partnered with Cozera to provide an integrated solution of self-service and secure identity authentication to contact centers.
Through this partnership, contact Centers can now allow customers to authenticate themselves when using Zappix visual self-service solutions.
"We are thrilled to be working with Cozera to take our solutions to the next level and provide safety measures to ensure high-quality service," said Yossi Abraham, president and CEO of Zappix, in a statement. "Their innovative solutions and deep understanding of customer protection will allow us to serve our clients better."
"Self-serve applications like the Zappix visual solutions are an ideal partner for the ID-go authentication service, as both solutions improve user experiences and make call center operations more efficient," said Abrar Ahmed, founder and president of Cozera, in a statement. "We are delighted to have the Zappix team added as a partner since our solutions work so well together."