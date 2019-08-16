Zappix Launches Fintech Solution For Automated Customer Self-Service

Zappix, a provider of on-demand customer service technology, has launched a customer self-service solution for the financial services industry that covers transactions like payment processing, accounts receivable, and viewing past transactions./p>

"Our intuitive On-Demand visual customer service interfaces make transactions and interactions with Zappix fintech solutions easy and enjoyable for users," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "The easy-to-use Zappix Studio, built-in campaign manager, and frictionless integrations to back-end systems make launching new services fast and simple."

Zappix visual experiences and robotic process automation (RPA) combined with fast APIs have created the next generation in fintech solutions. Zappix clients can further proactively reach out to debtors via text or email to directly encourage fast and simple payment using the new solution.