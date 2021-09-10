Zappix Integrates with C-Zentrix Video Call and Text Chat

Zappix has integrated video call and text chat solutions from C-Zentrix into Zappix Visual IVR and its other visual self-service offerings.
"The team at Zappix strives to constantly improve the capabilities of our Visual Self-Service suite, and the C-Zentrix video call and text chat solutions help expand our offering even further," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "Integrating video conferencing and text chat technology enhances the omnichannel capabilities we provide our customers and supports their agents with advanced in-call options."
"C-Zentrix has always created and cultivated innovation in contact center technology and enhancing customer experience, which is why we are glad to integrate with Zappix" said Saket Setu, C-Zentrix's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "This deep integration with CZ Video Chat and CZ Chat will enhance contact center interactions and bring innovative digital transformation to more businesses around the world."