Zappix Integrates with C-Zentrix Video Call and Text Chat

Zappix has integrated video call and text chat solutions from C-Zentrix into Zappix Visual IVR and its other visual self-service offerings.

The Zappix video call and text chat integrations provide the following:

Video Insights — Record all video interactions automatically for quality analysis.

Multichannel Connectivity — C-Zentrix and Zappix interactions can display video calls alongside text chat, letting users choose the best communication channel for them.

In-Call Optimization — Share documents of verification or inspection, deploy self-service smart forms, or secure payment gateways to speed up service.

One Tap Live Support

Cross-Platform Compatibility — All customers can connect from any device for live assistance: mobile, tablet, or desktop.

Security and Privacy — Video and text chats connect through secure channels, with users' microphones and cameras always muted by default.