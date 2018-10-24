Zappix Expands Partnership with Radial

Through an expanded partnership with Radial, Zappix has extended the application of its Visual IVR offering to new industries and use cases. The partnership now supports the customer service of clients across retail industry verticals, including major arts and crafts, sports, and apparel retailers.
Zappix has been providing Visual IVR technology to Radial customers to automate and streamline customer service inquiries like "Where Is My Order" requests. Now Zappix and Radial have expanded their offering to cover more business solutions, including return status updates and loyalty program account management.
"We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with Radial and help their customers provide a more engaging and enjoyable customer experience," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "We are very excited by the opportunities this partnership provides to offer more companies and consumers the benefits of Visual IVR: increased customer service call containment, reduced contact center costs, and a more enjoyable CX."
"Our clients and their customers are enjoying enhanced capabilities and increased automation thanks to our expanded partnership and the benefits of Visual IVR," said Ricardo Layun, Radial's vice president of customer care, in a statement. "Zappix has created a solution that implements quickly and starts producing and measuring results immediately. We look forward to growing our relationship with Zappix and introducing their platform to more clients as we improve the customer experience for consumers."