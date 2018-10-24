Zappix Expands Partnership with Radial

Through an expanded partnership with Radial, Zappix has extended the application of its Visual IVR offering to new industries and use cases. The partnership now supports the customer service of clients across retail industry verticals, including major arts and crafts, sports, and apparel retailers.

Zappix has been providing Visual IVR technology to Radial customers to automate and streamline customer service inquiries like "Where Is My Order" requests. Now Zappix and Radial have expanded their offering to cover more business solutions, including return status updates and loyalty program account management.