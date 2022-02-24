Zappix Enhances Its Digital Patient Engagement Solution

Zappix has enhanced it Digital Patient Engagement solution with features designed to further improve patient outcomes, reduce administrative burdens, and transform patient experience.
"We are excited to expand our Digital Patient Engagement Solution to help healthcare providers and patients enjoy the modern digital experience," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president and CEO, in a statement. "As part of the consumerization of healthcare, Zappix is helping healthcare providers provide a modern, digital, and visual patient experience that keeps patients engaged while improving patient outcomes and reducing staff burden."
The enhanced Digital Patient Engagement solution includes the following:
- On-demand visual web-apps to deliver digital self-service and content to patients over any digital device;
- Scheduling to automatically confirm, cancel, or update schedules and receive location details and directions;
- Digital reminders;
- Digital surveys;
- Referrals and registration to book new appointments with referral messaging and secure registration forms that feed right into other systems; and
- Campaign Manager, to create and launch targeted, automated campaigns to engage patients via email or text.