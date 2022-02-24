Zappix Enhances Its Digital Patient Engagement Solution

Zappix has enhanced it Digital Patient Engagement solution with features designed to further improve patient outcomes, reduce administrative burdens, and transform patient experience.

"We are excited to expand our Digital Patient Engagement Solution to help healthcare providers and patients enjoy the modern digital experience," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president and CEO, in a statement. "As part of the consumerization of healthcare, Zappix is helping healthcare providers provide a modern, digital, and visual patient experience that keeps patients engaged while improving patient outcomes and reducing staff burden."

The enhanced Digital Patient Engagement solution includes the following: