ZaiLab Launches Cloud-Based Call Center Technology

ZaiLab, an omnichannel and cloud-based contact center software company, has released a fully cloud-based, pay-as-you-go call center technology platform.

The new platform features an interactive flow designerthat lets organizations determine how customers flow through their center and what happens along the way.

With the universal waiting room feature, all interactions, whatever their channel, are placed in the same single waiting room and considered together before being routed to the agent most likely to provide the best outcome. Agent call outcomes, customer satisfaction scores, and interaction data are fed back into the machine-learning algorithm to make sure customers are matched to the right agents in the right time. Interactions are also prioritized and routed to agents based on past customer experience, business value, and agent–customer compatibility.

And with usage-based pricing, companies only pay for the services they use in the volume they use them.