Ytel Expands Use of Google Verified SMS and Verified Calls

Ytel, a provider of business communication solutions, has added Verified SMS and Verified Calls by Google to its platform to help business clients build trust and prevent scams.

With Verified SMS and Verified Calls, companies can leverage sender authentication and branding features to deliver secure, trustworthy communications. Verified SMS and Verified Calls authenitcate that each text message and call is being sent by the business registered to send it. If verified, consumers using Android phones with up-to-date messaging and phone applications will see the sender's business name, logo, and a verification badge./p>